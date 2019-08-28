To the editor:
Where was the "good guy with a gun?" Whomever he is, he has almost never showed up at one of these domestic terrorist mass shootings to stop the "bad guy with a gun."
Maybe he's "pro-life." Or just a normal person who can't really take on this horrible responsibility.
When the Constitution proclaimed "the right to bear arms," a muzzle loader could shoot maybe one to three rounds per minute. Most say you'd have to be pretty good to load and shoot one. So the AR-15 can, according to the manufacturer, shoot at least 45 rounds — with a "bump stock" or something similar maybe more. An AK-47 can shoot 600 rounds.
What is the purpose for any civilian to have a weapon like that? Why does someone claiming to be pro-life defend the right to have a rifle or a handgun that fires that many bullets?
In my view there is no legitimate reason. The Constitution was meant to evolve; that's why there are amendments.
Everyone walking around everywhere with any kind of (unregulated) gun is not freedom, it is enslavement to fear. It is no way to conduct a civilized society.
When was the last time you left your kids or grandkids at the mall to spend the day?
We should not have to consider our schools, churches and public spaces like shopping centers the same as war zones.
And, here in Minnesota, where over 80% of citizens want comprehensive background checks, red flag laws and (most likely) a renewed ban on assault weapons, the senators, like Rich Draheim, refused to even discuss the two public safety, gun bills passed by our Minnesota House of Representatives last year!
So, add to that a president who from the beginning of his campaign has focused on stirring up violence and racism in the form of white nationalism, saying things like some Nazis are very fine people. Where does that leave us (U.S.) as a society? It's time for a change. We can't wait any longer. Bless us all.
Jon Frasz
Northfield