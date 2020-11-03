To the editor:
Maybe you have read the articles of the challenge for internet access in rural communities: Northfield News, March 13, 2019 page 3A; June 24, 2020 page 10A or Oct. 28, 2020 front page.
What amazes me is that there are many local options available and each of these local options still struggles with getting access to entire rural areas. I would hope our Rice County commissioners would have considered a broader and more inexpensive and viable option than burying cable at an estimated cost of $612,350 for 106 homes. A cost of nearly $5,800 per home. Remember that Rice County taxes are slated to go up next year, and the cost of providing this service will come from each taxpayer in the county.
I would think that our local leaders would consider more than just the traditional options. When I was looking at a wireless carrier service it was under $2,000 to get service to a remote area. I see that Starlink can provide service for around $600 and $99 a month. Grab your calculator, lets see for $612,350 you would provide service to 1,020 homes. I just do not see any forward thinking from our current leaders on how to deal with technology.
For the rural people with poor or no internet service, my recommendation when you are in an area with service:
1. Read a webpage about Starlink. It has a sign up page, coverages, costs and all the technical topics kids will love reading about it. satelliteinternet.com/providers/starlink.
Larry Alderks
Dundas