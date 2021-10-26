As CT sat in a fetal position weeping for days gone by, I could not look away anymore.
I felt it was time to try to comfort this troubled soul. I quietly walked over to CT but her piercing look told me that Doc was indeed pushing her out of our society.
CT tearfully looked up at me and said, “Is mourning for the past all that’s left. Is there still hope for me? People used to treasure my thinking skills in classrooms, and I was admired in city squares. Society praised me and measured success by my standards. Now they push aside those who follow my ways. People are looking for quick answers and a sense of security with group-think from the “woke”. They taunt and ostracize my followers with “angry faces” on social media and threaten livelihoods. How could we have sunk so low?”
I wasn’t sure how to console CT. But I quietly explained that many people don’t believe in her ways anymore because information is now available with the swipe of a finger on a phone screen. People want ease of thinking and don’t mind being fed selective information generated by computer algorithms.
CT said, puzzled, “But without me, society is left with Doc’s way of thinking.”
“Yes, CT, I know. Doc’s way smothers independent thinking. The same message is repeated until people robotically let it orchestrate their actions and decisions. Also, if an Orwellian message is challenged by an opposing viewpoint, people are chastised until they conform. Sadly, people are pulled into 30-second sound bites or Facebook posts that provide only a snippet of information. Who has time for more – we are busy people!”
CT’s weeping turned to painful wailing, and I looked on in fear hoping that CT would compose herself and realize all is not lost. CT asked for answers, “Why? Why, have people abandoned me for Doc? My way gives people a fuller life. Doc’s ways leave them angry and divided. Doc insists there’s only one way to think and when we are faced with problems, we must provide controlled information that supports Doc’s desired thinking and actions.”
“But not me,” CT continued, “I’m not driven by emotions and feelings; I offer freedom to think and understand that there is often more than one solution to a problem. I support people asking questions, breaking through their thought silos, exploring their talents, stretching their minds, and…exploring! Oh, why would people pick Doc over me?”
I studied CT’s words that contrasted Doc’s and CT’s social struggle. I searched for words of encouragement. I gently patted CT’s shoulder and remarked, “We need to come clean. Let’s start with your given name, Critical Thinking. Your quality of thinking claims to have started about 2,500 years ago with Socrates. Even though Indoctrination, Doc, seems to be winning the thought battle now, I know that once again people will pick you — Critical Thinking over Indoctrination because I have faith in the human spirit.