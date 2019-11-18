To the editor:
In a recent editorial on raising taxes, Mayor Pownell claims that "the politically easy strategy" would be to keep taxes within the 0-2% range for 2020. Assuming that the mayor is right that 10% tax increases are necessary, how did we get the point of double-digit increases?
During my tenure, the city had a $3 million surplus, or about 100% more cash than needed in the General Fund and healthy fund balance reserves. In my opinion, we had three responsible choices — lower taxes, pay down debt, or upgrade facilities. We did none of the three. Instead, we increased taxes at the 0-2% rate, and we started spending, taking on debt, and gifting that has carried over to today. Taxpayers are now faced with a six-fold inflationary tax increase, more debt and inadequate facilities — such as spilled sewage and a fire at the sewage plant, and inadequate fire protection at the ice arena. So, what happened to the money?
Here is a partial list: $1 million for a bike trail, $3 million for a park, $500,000 in excess interest, $2.3 million in cash, land, interest and TIF money to the new hotel, and $400,000 on the TIGER trail. The spending, debt and gifting have continued to this day — including, just this year, $1.5 million for a roundabout and $1.5 million for high-end private apartments. And, in our future, there still looms a $21 million ice arena. Was this spending necessary? Reasonable? Fair?
While on the council, I tried to keep in mind those who could least afford tax increases and who most needed my voice. I liked to ask myself, "How is this going to help the widow? The single mom? The small businessmen? The blue-collar worker? " These people, all people, have been paying for gifting, bike trails and high-end hotels while our sewage plant is leaking and on fire. Contrary to the mayor, I think the politically easy solution is to raise taxes; the harder solution is to admit that not all spending is necessary, reasonable, nor fair.
David Ludescher
Northfield