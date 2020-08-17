To the editor:
If you agree with the NRA on guns, and oppose regulations on corporate activities, and think that protecting water quality with buffer strips on farmland is overreach, you are probably happy with the current Minnesota Senator for District 20.
If, however, you want stronger environmental policies, stronger schools, better access to healthcare and broadband technology, Jon Olson deserves your support. He is retired from decades of service in the U.S. Navy and has committed his time since then to teaching at Metropolitan State University and at Carleton.
He has also been an active volunteer with veteran and environmental nonprofits. Olson brings wide experiences, intelligence and profound respect for working people to this campaign.
I urge you to vote for Jon Olson for Minnesota Senate.
Janet Mitchell
Northfield
This letter is a paid political endorsement.