In honor of Memorial Day I want to take this moment to remember all of our National Guard, Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, and Marines that sacrificed their lives defending our nation. We remember and are grateful for your courage and commitment. For all of our current service members and first responders, thank you for all that you do to keep our country safe. Freedom is never free.
As we look ahead to the summer and opportunities to come back together after a long season of being remote, I am hopeful that we continue to see recovery within our own community at every level. Many are working hard on your behalf to make that a reality.
There is one area however that has the potential to derail our forward momentum … incivility or divisiveness around issues where people on both sides hold very strong opinions and perspectives. This sometimes materializes in a win-at-all-cost mentality which can do damage to relationships that need to be in place in order for a community to move forward.
We have certainly improved in the area of civility and I’m grateful for that. But maintaining and improving a culture of civility takes continual commitment and an understanding of what’s at stake if it’s lost.
Derailment of community projects and general improvements in communities tends to hurt the vulnerable the most. Maintenance and improvements for city buildings, parks, roads, and equipment get put on pause or take a long time to receive the needed attention. For example, roads in failing condition with potholes can be harder on older cars causing additional maintenance forcing families to choose between fixing their car or purchasing needed food and clothing.
An uncivil political environment can deter developers, bond rating agencies, and government grantors from wanting to do business in communities. Many times there are ramifications from incivility that can last for many years. Incivility can compromise efforts to build workforce and affordable housing. These are complex projects that can take multiple years to put together a financial package that often involves resources from multiple levels of government. When these projects are delayed or not completed, it hurts our businesses and people with fewer resources the most.
Political rancor and polarization in our society has been growing for decades. We are at a time in our nation’s history where we don’t simply disagree but we hold personal contempt and distrust for others with differing values and perspectives.
In Northfield it doesn’t have to be this way. That is why I’m so passionate about bringing our community together to build relationships, celebrate our accomplishments, and honor people.
As we move through 2021 I hope you’ll join me in endeavoring to put into practice Julian Treasure’s acronym “HAIL” for how to use our words and actions to make a difference in the world. “Honesty, be clear and straight; Authenticity, be yourself; Integrity, be your word; and Love, wish them well.”