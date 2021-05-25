To the editor:
That middle aged white guy in Lakeville: You know him. He has a family, a house, two cars, and about 250k in retirement savings. He's an average suburban guy, and doesn't think of himself as racist when he takes on proponents of the South Central Rail Corridor, saying things like, "I don't want more public transportation going through my community."
But every time he tries to suppress public transportation, he ends up, intentionally or not, affecting people who need public transportation, and those people are, disproportionately, immigrants and urban people of color.
This story isn't about Lakeville, though. It's about my town, Northfield, where a developer has proposed putting in an apartment building and some houses along Lincoln Parkway, kitty corner to Greenvale Park Elementary School. This development would increase housing density and infill levels within the actual city limits (priorities in the city's master plan). It would consist of about 150 housing units, 40% of them allocated for lower-income families, allowing them entrance to a safe, convenient, older, and, as it turns out, currently mostly white neighborhood.
Just like our friend up in Lakeville, many Northfielders are upset. Some want to move the development further out, to North Avenue. Others claim the development will reduce local tree count and help drive a rare bee species to extinction. Still others say (despite crosswalk additions promised by the school district, and placement alongside an artery route) that they don't want the extra traffic, or the people, or they simply want their neighborhood to stay as it is.
None of these objections are motivated by overt racism. And some seem to me reasonable.
I urge everyone involved to be very careful about what they say and how they say it, though, because, like our Lakeville friend who complains about trains, the cumulative effect of all these individually reasonable arguments is to maintain a largely white status quo that throws up barriers to unjustly marginalized groups.
It's just something we need to take into account.
Richard Goerwitz
Northfield