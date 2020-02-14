To the editor:
The faith leaders and members of the Northfield Area Interfaith Association welcome our Muslim neighbors in a spirit of love and fellowship.
(Congregational affiliations are provided for reference only)
Chaplain Clark Cary, Three Links Care Center, Northfield
Rev. Lauren Baske Davis, First UCC, Northfield
Rev. Jonathan Davis, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Northfield
Rev. Katherine Fick, St. Olaf College Student Congregation, Northfield
Rev. Carolyn Fure-Slocum, Carleton College, Northfield
Rev. Sandra Griffin, Evangelical Lutheran Church of America
Sam Johnson, Northfield Buddhist Meditation Center
Rev. Kirstin Maier, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Northfield
Rev. Michael Mandsager, Highview Christiana Lutheran Church, Farmington
Rev. Dr. Matthew Marohl, St. Olaf College Student Congregation, Northfield
Rev. Rachel McIver Morey, Northfield United Methodist Church
Rev. Jerad Morey, Northfield United Methodist Church
Rev. Mark Rydberg, Benedictine Living
Corinne Smith, Cannon Valley Friends Meeting, Northfield
Rev. Dr. Neale C. Thompson, Soul Health-Coaching and Counseling-Center, Dundas
Scott Wopata, Community Action Center, Northfield
Rev. Drew Yackel, Urland Lutheran Church, Cannon Falls