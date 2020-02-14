To the editor:

The faith leaders and members of the Northfield Area Interfaith Association welcome our Muslim neighbors in a spirit of love and fellowship.

(Congregational affiliations are provided for reference only)

Chaplain Clark Cary, Three Links Care Center, Northfield

Rev. Lauren Baske Davis, First UCC, Northfield

Rev. Jonathan Davis, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Northfield

Rev. Katherine Fick, St. Olaf College Student Congregation, Northfield

Rev. Carolyn Fure-Slocum, Carleton College, Northfield

Rev. Sandra Griffin, Evangelical Lutheran Church of America

Sam Johnson, Northfield Buddhist Meditation Center

Rev. Kirstin Maier, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Northfield

Rev. Michael Mandsager, Highview Christiana Lutheran Church, Farmington

Rev. Dr. Matthew Marohl, St. Olaf College Student Congregation, Northfield

Rev. Rachel McIver Morey, Northfield United Methodist Church

Rev. Jerad Morey, Northfield United Methodist Church

Rev. Mark Rydberg, Benedictine Living

Corinne Smith, Cannon Valley Friends Meeting, Northfield

Rev. Dr. Neale C. Thompson, Soul Health-Coaching and Counseling-Center, Dundas

Scott Wopata, Community Action Center, Northfield

Rev. Drew Yackel, Urland Lutheran Church, Cannon Falls

