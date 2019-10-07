To the editor:
For thousands of years, governments have been asking how many people live in their borders. That same population question is just as important now as it was then.
The framers of the United States Constitution stated the need for a full count of the population as one of the founding principles of our young nation. The count ensured that full representation would be guaranteed as the population grew. As a result, the Census Bureau, a non-partisan government agency, was created and has conducted a count every 10 years since 1790.
All people living in the United States and its territories are counted one time at their place of residence on April 1st. It is important that everyone is counted as this provides vital information about who we are and what our future needs may be. Even newborn children need to be counted.
Having an accurate count is important for many reasons. In the Legislative Branch of the government, the U.S. House of Representative seats for each state are based on the Census. An accurate count gives us the best representation possible. This same data provides the necessary information to determine the size of voting districts for state and local governments. As populations shift, electoral districts can be redrawn.
The U.S. Census is used to guide the approximately $589 billion in federal dollars distributed to individual states. Minnesota receives approximately $15 billion which is then used to fund schools, hospitals, fire departments, roads and other necessities. Without an accurate count, the money may not be available where it is needed most. In addition to distributing federal dollars, the Census assists local governments in long-range planning for services and resources that directly address community needs. The data provided by the Census Bureau is used to define the characteristics of the population and organizations eligible to receive funds. Minnesota contributes more to the federal government than we receive back, so an accurate count ensures that we receive our full amount possible.
Another important use of the Census is from a business standpoint. Data obtained by the census provides insight to opportunities to expand into new areas. The demographic information can be used to better place factories and stores that meet to needs of the surrounding community. By knowing where potential employees are located, business owners can make more informed decisions.
An accurate Census benefits everyone. We are counting on you to be counted – it is good for you and our community.
Frances Boehning
Northfield