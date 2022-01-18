It goes without saying that America is polarized. A great many of you expressed concerns about this and its negative impact on your community in our recent survey and in small discussion groups we’ve hosted. Maybe it has always been like this and we’re just more aware now, or maybe we’ve gotten rusty in civic discourse. It’s almost as though we’ve missed out on a couple of years of interacting with others.
To guide discussion on the library’s role in this, the Library Board will be reading a book together: “Palaces for the People: How social infrastructure can help fight inequality, polarization, and the decline of civic life” by Eric Klinenberg. Klinenberg, a sociologist, looked at how neighborhoods in Chicago fared during a catastrophic heat wave in the 90s, in which almost 800 mostly poor, mostly African American or Latino people died. He observed that neighborhoods with “shoddy” social infrastructure fared poorest–their lack of access to things like libraries and community centers “discouraged interaction and impeded mutual support” whereas neighborhoods with better social infrastructure, even though they had a lot of the same risk factors, fared much better. In his book, he dives deep into what social infrastructure is (hint: libraries are a big part of it) and how it can alleviate many challenges facing us, such as social isolation, climate change, education, and polarization.
No matter where my career in libraries has taken me, I’ve found my heart still belongs to designing programs to engage the community. I’m usually in the back at these, observing connections formed, friendships made, and conversations had. I love a good book talk, but the Q&A afterward is my favorite part. That’s when the audience gets to engage directly, diving into the topic, asking questions, and learning from each other. The library is one of our most powerful social institutions in its openness to all. You never know who will show up and ask questions!
Libraries afford everyone equal opportunity to benefit from new and different perspectives. One of my favorite things about libraries is the people I’ve met through the work. Relax and read, use the computers, take a class, work on a puzzle, take a little knowledge home with you, be entertained, be warmed. Regardless of what you have or where you’re from, you’re welcome to come and spend the day. Take a look at all we have on offer this month; from crafts to herbs, from games to hikes, from stories to live music, we’ve got something for everyone to keep your mind and hands active this winter.
Another thing you told us on the survey is that you really like coffee. You’re always welcome to bring your own (with a lid) or you can enjoy a cup on us every first Friday. Join us in the Atrium on the 1 st Friday of every month from 9 to 11 for a little coffee and conversation. We may have more in common than we thought.