Student leaders from four districts (Northfield, Faribault, Tri-City United, and Waterville-Elysian-Morristown) gathered at Carleton College in Northfield on Dec. 20 to discuss data related to graduation rates, school connection, mental health and well-being, and substance use. Substance use and school connection data came from the Minnesota Student Survey, and graduation rates and ACT participation rates came from individual schools.

Martha Lundin is the youth engagement coordinator for Heathy Community Initiative (HCI).

