Student leaders from four districts (Northfield, Faribault, Tri-City United, and Waterville-Elysian-Morristown) gathered at Carleton College in Northfield on Dec. 20 to discuss data related to graduation rates, school connection, mental health and well-being, and substance use. Substance use and school connection data came from the Minnesota Student Survey, and graduation rates and ACT participation rates came from individual schools.
The group of about 80 students–many of whom participate in HCI-supported programs, including YouthBank and Youth on Boards–spent the morning in mixed-district groups analyzing data and focused particularly on the experiences of students of color (SOC) and economically challenged students. Now in its fourth year, the data summit aims to create more equitable schools. Students do this through mixed-district group dialogue in the morning, and district-specific group work in the afternoon. Youth look at data related to the achievement gap and brainstorm ways to address and close the gap.
Before the lunch break, each mixed-district group presented to the larger group the trends they saw in the data, as well as what they saw were the biggest factors in student achievement gaps. Several groups zeroed in on the trends surrounding substance use and mental health. Across all districts, the perception of risk regarding underage drinking and cannabis use dropped significantly between 2019 and 2022. Student leaders offered that the recent legalization of edible cannabinoids may have played a part in that decrease. Youth repeated several times how normalized substance use had become in the community.
The solution most groups proposed? Increased youth-adult connections. Not just in school, but around the community. Students stressed again and again the desire to feel connected to their community–to their teachers, parents, administrators, faith leaders–and how powerful those connections were in their lives.
"
In this world where we are connected all the time, through social media and round-the-clock news coverage, it may be easier to see youth today as over-connected. Through memes and TikTok dances, Snapchat streaks and Instagram stories, youth know what’s happening in the world. But when it comes to feeling connected to the adults in their community, they want to be present. Student leaders asked for community game nights, Bingo, and guest speakers at school. They asked for vulnerability, transparency, and time from the adults in their lives.
These young people zeroed in on the simplest answer: connection. The simplest answer, however, is not the easiest. We’re all being asked to do more; go faster. Youth know this as well as any adult. If it feels overwhelming, that’s OK! But remember: youth aren’t looking for quantity. They’re seeking quality time from you.