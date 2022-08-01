...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to around 105 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast,
southwest and west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Prior to choosing St. Olaf as a place to continue my education after high school, I’d never heard of Northfield. And once I was here it wasn’t until I started attending City Council meetings, nearly 20 years after living in our small town, that I knew anything about serving on a city board or commission. I’m guessing that’s not unlike many people in our community.
Over the past few years, we have worked hard to broaden the information available about our boards and commissions on the city website as well as having many people reach out with a personal ask to their friends and neighbors about serving. Thank you to all of you that helped to extend invitations or have applied to serve! If you’re still thinking about it … apply today!
I am thankful that Northfield is a place where people love their community so passionately and that we have many people who are willing to give of their time to make our community even better.
As we have worked diligently to create an atmosphere of collaboration and civility, public service in our community has more and more become a place where people can make a difference. Today we have over 150 people of all ages serving on 17 different boards, commissions, and committees. This includes our youth who are helping to form and shape the world in which they would want to live and raise their families in.
Over the next eight weeks, I will be spending time with applicants for the over 30 available board and commission positions. Each year it’s an absolutely delightful and rewarding experience getting to know so many amazing people in our community. I am so impressed with the passion of our community members, not only for our small town but also for serving friends and neighbors who live here.
When I put together the final list to recommend for City Council approval, I will have sought insight and counsel from our City Staff, my Council Colleagues, Board and Commission Chairs and many others. There are several factors that I will be weighing in the selection process such as the diversity of skills, institutional knowledge, gender balance, cultural diversity, and policy perspectives on each of the boards and commissions.
These groups must be functional working bodies, groups who understand their relationship to the community and the City and represent the range of perspectives in our small town. Once approved by the City Council, we will have an amazing set of people serving Northfield, with many other amazing people ready to serve if needed.
As I work through this process, I want to thank all of you for your assistance in making the wisest decisions I can. I want to especially thank Sara Hoffman and Lynette Peterson in the City Administration office for their assistance and support. And I want to say how much, as mayor, I appreciate all of you who have offered to serve and making me even prouder of the town where I live!
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.