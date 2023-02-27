In what was a marathon session, the Minnesota Senate approved the Driver’s Licenses for All act at 2 a.m. Feb. 22.
The vote was fast tracked ahead of the mammoth three-day snowstorm last week.
The date will go into the history of this state as the Dream Act did in 2013. This is how the Minnesota Department of Education described that momentous legislation: “The MN Dream was included in the omnibus Higher Education bill passed by the 2013 Minnesota Legislature and signed into law by Governor Dayton on May 23, 2013. Undocumented students can apply for state financial aid by accessing the online application and qualify for in-state tuition rates at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities and Duluth campuses.”
Ten years later, the Driver’s Licenses for All act restored licenses to many immigrants. All had licenses in Minnesota before Gov. Tim Pawlenty’s executive order in 2003 revoked the right for people without a legal immigration status. This caused tremendous hardships to many communities around the state who saw themselves forced to drive without a license.
The hopes of many were redeemed last week as all immigrants regained the right to earn a driver’s license.
Both of these legislative wins for Minnesota were made possible by a grassroots movement that received constant input from affected communities. Big nonprofits did not carry this fight in the beginning. It was a much smaller group of community-minded, social justice warriors.
As we celebrate, let’s get real for a moment. The U.S. is turning a blind eye to many people working and paying taxes without a job permit. Without these workers, the whole economy would suffer. The so-called undocumented came with a visa that wasn’t renewed and stayed, or crossed the border in search of a better life or to be reunited with family members.
In the absence of comprehensive immigration reform, many states are trying to advance policies that will at least help this population thrive. The effort is worthwhile as these immigrants contribute to the economy and reside in towns that would otherwise lose population and decline. States like Minnesota are filling in for the lack of leadership from Washington.
Immigrants do not want to break the law. They don’t want to drive without a license. But lacking public transportation where many live, they don’t have any other way but to drive without a license. This will soon stop in Minnesota.
Sadly, the new law was not bipartisan. Republicans tried to derail the effort with false, obsessive arguments about illegal voting (which cannot happen with this population) and making Minnesota vulnerable to driver’s license-seeking terrorists. Time will prove them wrong, as many other initiatives proved them wrong.
During the same Senate session another important bill was also approved. This one restored the vote to people who have been incarcerated and have now served their sentences. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, was an important day for all Minnesotans.