I knew of the plans of Dollar General coming to town from the time the discussion reached the Northfield Planning Commission. The goal was to change the area from industrial to commercial.
Of course, other plans for the area would have been phenomenal. Creating a Hispanic market, such as the Mercado Local, having housing and commercial areas mixed to maximize the possibility of affordable housing, would both have been desirable alternatives.
Dollar General chose to create its store in a glaring food dessert in town, the north side of town. This might have been a wonderful thing, except that they do not offer fruits and vegetables, healthy foods. The store on Highway 3 is nestled among low-income housing, apartments filled to the brim with families and two manufactured home parks, Viking Terrace and Riverside.
The prospect of a store with food, non-prescription medicines, stationary and an assortment of other things from blankets to kitchenware, in a neglected area of Northfield, seemed really dreamy. The problem is that these types of stores come with issues.
They tend to suffocate local stores, not have enough workers to help customers, although Dollar General is launching a plan to hire more people, and workers are paid low-end wages. And then there is the concerning lack of fresh fruit and vegetables.
Since we knew they were coming to town, we supported this new store. By we, I mean our organization, Rice County Neighbors United, and neighbors from the area, especially Viking Terrace across the street.
Residents were happy to finally have a store close to home. Picture a family with a sick kid in need of ibuprofen. With Dollar General across the street, they could potentially even walk to buy the medicine. And some neighbors welcomed the store since they could also employ residents in the area.
The company, responding to the national outcry about their lack of healthy foods, has launched a campaign to add more fruits and vegetables at selected stores. Sadly, their new store in Northfield is not one.
Since many of us were concerned about this, I started calling the company to ask if they would stock fruit and vegetables. I called local stores and regional managers, who then directed me to Dollar General headquarters. Others in town also tried, including the city. None of us were successful at talking to the company while the store was being built.
In an area with a Hispanic population with a high incidence of diabetes, more processed foods on the American diet and with a lack of healthy choices is not a good idea. When I visited, I only saw a frozen bag of vegetables in a sea of cheese, chips, and candy. I spoke with the manager about a letter campaign demanding fruits and vegetables.
You can send your letter asking them to bring fruits and vegetables to Dollar General, 930 MN-3, Northfield, MN 55057, and Dollar General headquarters at 100 Mission Ridge, Goodlettsville, TN 37072.
Hopefully, the company will respond this time.