To the editor:
The Minnesota Senate will soon be voting on two gun-violence-prevention measures: universal background checks and Red Flag or Extreme Risk Protection Orders (ERPO laws). The margin of success or failure on these measures will be extremely small, giving critical importance to each senator’s vote, including that of Northfield’s Sen. Bill Lieske. Both bills are supported bylaw enforcement.
According to polling reported by the George Family Foundation, 92% of likely Minnesota voters support universal background checks, including 86% of gun owners. Polls also show strong majorities supporting ERPO laws allowing intimate household members to seek a court order to remove firearms from a person deemed a danger to self or others.
By the time this letter prints, the bills may have already been decided, but I hope Sen. Lieske will take the following into consideration in the future.
Sen. Lieske has stated his opposition to both measures on two grounds: his belief that they are “a direct violation of the U.S. Constitution,” and that similar laws in other states “have done nothing to stop the violence of criminals.” [Quotes from an email to a constituent.]
But he should be assured on both counts: their constitutionality is affirmed in the Supreme Court’s Heller decision of 2008 that, in spite of reversing court precedent on the Second Amendment by ruling gun ownership an individual, rather than a collective, right (referring to militias), nonetheless determined that the right is not absolute and allows for a wide range of lawful regulations.
Still constitutional: laws regarding categories of people who may not possess guns, sensitive places where guns may be barred, the prohibition of dangerous and unusual weapons, and the regulation of firearm storage to prevent accidents. Universal background checks fall within the scope of permitted regulation since their purpose is to screen out categories of people unfit to possess firearms.
ERPO laws are also constitutional according to the Heller standard since they, too, apply only to a category of people who may not (continue to) possess firearms. (It should be noted that a process is built into such laws that makes the restoration of firearm(s) possible when the affected person is no longer deemed a danger.)
Do such laws make a difference? CDC data and public health studies repeatedly show a correlation between the strength or weakness of a state’s gun laws and that state’s gun deaths.
States with the weakest gun laws have nearly three times the rate of gun deaths as states with the strongest laws.
Sen. Lieske, stand with the majority of Minnesotans and vote to make us all safer.
Mary Lewis Grow
Northfield