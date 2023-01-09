President Biden recently seemed to turn into a conservative as he announced new efforts to use existing laws to stem the tide of refugees heading towards the southern US border. His conservative solution? Enforcing existing laws and limiting the flow to 30,000 per month. Although US refugee policy has been held hostage for decades by our political party extremists, at least some of that dynamic is because this issue could be one of the most important policy issues a nation can face.

