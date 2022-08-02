DUNDAS — Zane Matthew Borchers, age 37, of Dundas, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022, at his home.
Zane was born to Jeffery and Corinne (Thayer) Borchers on July 29, 1985, in Great Falls, MT. He attended Sentinel High School in Missoula and graduated in 2004. After high school, Zane enlisted in the United States Marines and served in the 3d LAAD BN deploying to Okinawa, Japan and Djibouti, Africa. He received the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal and Rifle Sharpshooter Badge. Following active duty, he continued to serve in the Reserves until receiving his honorable discharge in 2011. Zane was united in marriage to Jennifer Beaver in 2013. They made their home in Dundas, MN.
Zane attended college at the University of Wisconsin-Stout and graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in Business Management in 2017. His passion for learning then led to a master's degree in Business Administration from Mississippi State University in 2019.
Zane had a varied and distinguished career specializing in food ingredients and food processing. This included multiple positions with Vision Processing Technologies, Kerry USA, Zumbro River Brands, and Michael Foods. In his latest endeavor, Zane was a Senior Business Development Manager at Mitsubishi International Food Ingredients.
Zane was well loved and an amazing husband, father, and son. He cherished his roles as a big brother, uncle, cousin, nephew and friend to many. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing and following his kids in their many activities. Zane had a passion for cooking and an equal passion for the Dallas Cowboys, and he was very proud of his Montana roots.
He is survived by his wife Jen of Dundas; three children Benjamin, Raelyn, and Delaney, all at home; his mother and stepfather Corinne and Todd Ringhouse of New Braunfels, TX; his sisters Heather (Will Hausauer) of Schertz, TX and Amanda (Brad) Weber of Frenchtown, MT; his stepmother Nicole Borchers of Missoula; his mother and stepfather-in-law Gayle and Kevin Boesche of Northfield; his brothers and sisters-in-law Michael (Margaret Platt) Beaver of Minneapolis, Mark Beaver of Northfield, Melanie (Evan) Hunter of Olive Branch, MS; his nieces and nephews, Aubrey, Hudson, Braylan, Cambrynn, and Nora; and his friend and faithful Bernedoodle, Willow. He was preceded in death by his father Jeffery; his father-in-law Roy; and his grandparents Gerald and Lois Thayer, Dean and Sam Borchers, and Jeffery Lagge.
Visitation will be at Bierman Funeral Home, 1316 Division St. S, Northfield, MN on Friday, August 12, 2022, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Services will be held at Bierman Funeral Home, on Saturday, August 13, 2022, beginning at 2:00 PM. Military honors will be held following the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Northfield Hockey Association at their website. biermanfuneralhome.com.