William Kuehl

NORTHFIELD — William Kuehl, age 84, passed away with his wife and family by his side on Thursday morning, October 13, 2022 at the Northfield Hospital.

Service information

Oct 17
Visitation
Monday, October 17, 2022
4:00PM-7:00PM
Oct 18
Visitation
Tuesday, October 18, 2022
10:00AM-10:50AM
Oct 18
Service
Tuesday, October 18, 2022
11:00AM
