NORTHFIELD — William Hartley Clark, 92, of Northfield, MN died on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Northfield Retirement Community.
William Hartley Clark was born in Pittsburgh, PA to Rev. Arthur T. Clark and Ruthanna (Anderson) Clark on April 29, 1930. Hartley spent much of his youth in Evanston, IL then graduated from high school in Rock Island, IL. He attended Carleton College, where he met Barbara Rockne. He graduated with a BA in government and international relations in 1952.
He and Barbara were married on June 27, 1953. The newlyweds lived in New York City for a year while Hartley completed his doctoral program in International Relations at NYU. They moved to Oxford, OH where Hartley taught at Western College for Women.
In 1955 Hartley was offered a position at Carleton College in the department of government and international relations. He and Barbara moved to Northfield with their first child, Heather. Her younger siblings, Jill, Rob and Ted were born in Northfield. He taught at Carleton until his retirement in 1992.
In 1961 Hartley was granted a Fullbright scholarship. He and his young family lived for a year in Brussels, Belgium. He later published a book based on his research there, The Politics of the Common Market.
In 1967 Hartley and family, including his mother, took a six month sabbatical. They drove a VW microbus camper from Luxembourg to Luxor, Egypt and back again. Their stay in Egypt was interrupted by the Six Day War between Israel and the UAR. Hartley had traveled alone to research the UN Peacekeeping Force in Gaza. He returned to Cairo early because he knew war was coming. They were able to get the last cabin on the last boat out of Alexandria with their camper a day before US citizens were declared enemy aliens. They landed in Sicily and continued their travels in Italy and Greece. In 1972 the Hartley Clark family undertook another six month camping trip which started in the UK with the most southerly point in Morocco. The research focus for this sabbatical was Norwegian defense.
Hartley held the Frank B. Kellogg Chair in International Relations. He created the Carleton Geneva Seminar and led groups of students to Europe to study international institutions headquartered in Geneva, Brussels and Rome. In retirement he taught in the Cannon Valley Elder Collegium.
Hartley was a talented musician. He played in swing bands in high school and as a student at Carleton. He played saxophone with the Buddy Koopmans band for many years. He also loved classical music and played oboe with a woodwind quintet from the Northfield area.
Survivors include his brother Merrell Clark, his children Heather Clark (Gary) Robins of Northfield, Jill Clark of Northfield, Robert Clark of St. Louis, MO, and Ted Clark (Maria Berger) of Minneapolis; his grandchildren Alex Robins (Lilly Lampe) and Chloe Robins (Miguel Hinojosa) and his great granddaughter Beatrice Robins. Hartley was preceded in death by his wife Barbara, his parents and his sister Joanna Moore.
A gathering to celebrate Harley's life will be held at the Carleton Alumni House Meeting Room, 100 College Street, Northfield, on Saturday, August 20, 2022, beginning at 2:00PM.