William C. Talen

NORTHFIELD — William Claire Talen (Sr.) age 98, longtime Northfield resident, died on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2023, at his home in Delray Beach, Florida from pneumonia. A lifelong independent banker and an avid flyer, he was an irrepressible optimist who hoped to make it to 100, and very nearly did.

Tags

