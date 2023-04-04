William C. Talen

NORTHFIELD — William Claire Talen (Sr.) age 98, longtime Northfield resident, died on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2023, at his home in Delray Beach, Florida from pneumonia. A lifelong independent banker and an avid flyer, he was an irrepressible optimist who hoped to make it to 100, and very nearly did.
Talen was born to Claire Talen and Anne Minnema Talen on Dec. 28th, 1924, in Ogilvie, Minnesota. He attended Calvin College, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, in the fall of 1941. On Dec. 7, 1941, three weeks before his 18th birthday, the U.S. entered World War Two and he was soon called up, making him one of the youngest, and, eventually, one of the last, of the "Greatest Generation."
He entered the Officers Candidacy Training School in Fort Benning, Georgia, graduating as a 1st Lieutenant. It was at Fort Benning that he saw his first airplanes, sparking a love of flying which lasted his entire life. Talen shipped out to Japan just as the war was ending. He flew over decimated Hiroshima, and landed in Tokyo where he worked as Quartermaster in a bank during the occupation. Eager to keep flying, he volunteered as the radio operator for several flights bringing funds and medicine to China.
After the war, Bud returned to Calvin College, majored in economics and was chief editor of the college yearbook, the Prism. There he met June Sieswerda of Chicago. After June graduated, they were married in Roseland Church, Chicago, Ill. on June 29th, 1949.
Bill and June had five children in the next ten years. He worked as an executive at several banks in the Upper Midwest. In 1973, Talen moved to Northfield, Minnesota. He purchased Farmers Savings Bank of Traer Iowa the following year, later buying a branch bank in Vinton. He combined the two into the Farmers Savings Bank and Trust, which now has total assets of $230 million. He also served on several committees and boards for community banking with the American Bankers Association.
Bill got his first pilot's license while still a young father, flying his entire family in small planes on vacations, and eventually commuting between Northfield and his businesses in Iowa in his twin engine plane. He owned Talen Aviation, based in Faribault and was recently awarded the prestigious Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award, given by the FAA for fifty years of professional-level flying without an accident. He is a lifelong Rotarian, a proud veteran and has been a president of the congregation in a number of the churches where his family lived. He always sang in the choir. He pioneered nonprofit community foundations to support public works in Traer, Vinton and other small towns in rural Iowa. In recent years, he made his winter home in Delray Beach, Florida, his permanent residence. He remained Chairman of the board of Talen Inc. and Farmers Savings Bank and Trust until the day he died.
Bill's first wife, June, died in 1978. Three years later, Bill married Caroline Hall Lassiter of Roswell, GA, in 1981 and became a beloved stepfather, grandfather and great grandfather to her family. Caroline passed away in 2008, at age 84.
He is survived by his five Talen children - William (Jr.), Deborah, Julie, Ruth and Mary June, their spouses, ten grandchildren, and several step children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren from his second marriage.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00PM, on Friday, May 5, 2023, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Northfield. Visitation will begin at 1:00PM and a reception will follow. Interment will be in Oaklawn Cemetery, Northfield.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Traer Community Foundation, 611 Second Street, P.O. Box 435,Traer, IA 50675 www.traer.com