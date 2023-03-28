William "Bill" Kleeberger

WESTBROOK — William "Bill" Kleeberger, age 87 of Westbrook passed away Monday, March 27, 2023 at Westbrook Good Samaritan Care Center. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Immanuel Baptist Church in Westbrook. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church on Saturday. Interment will be at the Westbrook Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Westbrook Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

