WESTBROOK — William "Bill" Kleeberger, age 87 of Westbrook passed away Monday, March 27, 2023 at Westbrook Good Samaritan Care Center. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Immanuel Baptist Church in Westbrook. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church on Saturday. Interment will be at the Westbrook Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Westbrook Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Bill was born to Roy and Opal (Switzer) Kleeberger on January 28, 1936 in Randolph, Minnesota. He helped work on the family farm. In his youth, Bill was active in 4-H and showed animals. He served in the U.S. Army from July 12, 1956 - July 30, 1959. Bill married Nancy Cofield on June 25, 1960. Life was an adventure! Together they lived in Colorado for 20 years, where he enjoyed checking out the old gold mines. Then they moved to New Mexico, Arizona and back home to Minnesota in 1999. Everywhere they lived, Bill and Nancy enjoyed the churches they attended and were blessed to work with the children. Bill's true calling was family. Fishing, woodworking and gardening were other joys of Bill's life.
Bill is survived by his wife Nancy of 63 years; children: Kathleen Suarez of Layfayette, IN, Michael (Elizabeth) of Gallup, NM, Doug (Jill) of Westbrook, and Andy (Veronica) of Whitewater, WI; grandchildren: Whitney (Zach) Mason, William (Leah) Suarez, Jeremy (Kristen) Kleeberger, Kristin Kleeberger, Caleb (Rachel) Kleeberger, Kara (Jeremiah) Perez, Dustin (Mary) Kleeberger, Kassandra (Jonathan) Kelting, Hanna, Jonathan, and Timothy Kleeberger, Jessica, Justin, Megan, and Kyle Kleeberger; 15 great grandchildren; siblings: Elaine Dague, Marlene Almen, and Richard Kleeberger; and many other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Jeanette and Florence, brother Bob, and son-in-law Julian Suarez.
