NORTHFIELD — William Andrew Johnson was born at Asbury Hospital, Minneapolis, MN, on November 29, 1945. He died on June 22, 2022. His parents were William Theodore Johnson and Catherine Frances (Stremel) Johnson. His early years were spent in St. Louis Park and later what was then Minnetonka Mills, MN. He graduated from Hopkins High School with honors in 1963, went on to Michigan State University where he graduated with high honors, then on to Harvard Law School, cum laude 1972.
When graduate deferments were discontinued and older young men were being drafted for the war in Vietnam, Bill decided to take a calculated risk and enlist in the US Army before he could be drafted in hopes of avoiding the war. That didn't work and he ended up going to Vietnam, serving from December 23, 1968 to July 27, 1970 as a truck mechanic. As bad as it was, and he talked often about that, he also said it changed him for the better. He confronted parts of himself there which helped him become a much more caring and concerned person.
Following his stint in the army Bill graduated from law school, Harvard class of 1972. He came back to Minnesota where he clerked for Oscar Knutson on the Minnesota Supreme Court and then joined his brother-in-law, Peter Schmitz, in his law practice in Northfield from 1973-77. It was in Northfield that he met Jennifer who had come to the office for some legal help. They were married in Cannon City in their front yard in June, 1975. By January 1977 Bill was appointed a Judge of Rice County Court and in 1984 became District Judge, serving as chief judge of the third judicial district for two terms prior to his retirement in 2010. As chief judge he helped guide the judiciary through some very lean years of budget cuts. He also served on several Minnesota Supreme Court Advisory Committees and on the Minnesota Judicial College Faculty.
He said that as a judge he often met people on one of the worst days of their lives and hoped that they ended up feeling treated fairly. His favorite duties as a judge were adoptions and weddings of which he performed many during his long career, including the weddings of two of his own children, and several other extended family members.
He loved learning and travel and he and Jennifer took many trips through both the Sierra Club and Road Scholar programs as well as to visit family members in faraway places.
A highlight of his professional career was traveling to Brazil for several weeks in 1996 as a member of a Rotary Exchange professional group. Bill was a voracious reader with a brilliant mind. He was curious about people and the world and most people he knew truly enjoyed talking with him. He loved the idea of creating newspaper headlines for different circumstances in life. One of his favorites and one that suits him now: "Lived long and never lost an election."
In elementary school Bill developed what would become a lifelong love of baseball, learning math through his need to understand baseball statistics. He enjoyed playing on the Fighting Apostles church softball team as well as on the Northfield Silver Stars 1860s baseball team, and coached for the Northfield Youth Baseball and Basketball Associations. He visited baseball stadiums across the country in retirement and watching the Minnesota Twins win brought him joy throughout his life.
In July, 2020 Bill was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer, possibly a lasting result of exposure to Agent Orange in Vietnam. He was treated for two years by Mayo Clinic to try to extend his time on earth. In his last few weeks at home Bill's care included services from Northfield Home Health Care and then by Northfield Hospice.
Survivors include his wife of 46 years Jennifer Cox Johnson, daughter Mattie Eagle (Robby) and grandchildren Jace and Astrid; daughter Lauren Giroux (Brandon) and grandchildren Miles, Dominic, and Norah; son Tad Johnson (Lindsey) and grandchild Colette; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Emily Schmitz, and their parents.
His preference was that instead of flowers memorials would serve others including Northfield Community Action Center, Healthy Communities Initiative, HealthFinders Collaborative, Rice County United Way, Harvard Law School Fund, Mayo Clinic, or donor's choice.
At his request Bill's body was donated to Mayo Clinic for teaching. A celebration of his life is planned for July 10, 2022, at First UCC, Northfield, with visitation 1:00 pm, service 2:00 pm.
Arrangements by First UCC and Bierman Funeral Home.