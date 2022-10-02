Wilfred Otis Fred Easter, Jr.

FORMERLY OF NORTHFIELD — On September 24, 2022, Wilfred “Fred” Otis Easter Jr., beloved father, grandfather, Twins fan, jazz enthusiast, teacher, administrator, Go player and softball coach passed away at 81 from cancer.
Fred was born May 26, 1941, in Harlem, NY, to Mae Smith Easter and Wilfred Otis Easter Sr. Fred attended George Washington High School, where he led the basketball team to the Tri-State Championship in 1958. He graduated from The Gunnery (now the Frederick Gunn School), in the first class that included Black students, and received his undergraduate degree from Harvard University, where he was one of eighteen Black students. At Harvard, he married Mary Easter (née Moore). They had two daughters, Allison and Mallory. Fred subsequently married Donna Maxey then Deborah Stepek. He ran the A Better Chance program for the western U.S. in the late 1960s/early 1970s, ran MESA in CA, and ran The City Inc. in Minneapolis, MN. A man of incredible intellect, Fred's career focused on helping Black and brown students gain access to higher education at schools including The Windsor Mountain School in MA and Carleton College, which recently announced the Fred and Mary Easter Endowment recognizing their joint and individual contributions to the College.
Fred had a sharp wit and a steady countenance. He was playful: he often made duck noises at children and delighted them by closing one eye at a time. He knew phrases in over 40 languages and loved surprising native speakers by speaking in their native tongue. He had a laugh that echoed through his whole body, was a captivating storyteller and writer, and kept his childhood friendships from Dyckman Houses and Harlem River Houses all of his days.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Douglas Easter. Fred is survived by daughters, Allison and Mallory, son-in-law Preston Polk; grandchildren Marcus, Mason, Charlotte, and Vanessa Polk; nieces Saundra Broadnax and Maya Hastings, nephew, Douglas, Jr., godchildren Julia Neville, Tim and Miles Gropen and Asa Morral; and countless colleagues, students, softball players, friends, and strangers whose lives he touched.
The family wishes to express gratitude to Fred’s devoted caregivers June Phillip and Jen Moore, and to Trish Lewis and all Fred’s friends who sat with him during his illness. A memorial service will be held 2PM November 5th at Carleton's Skinner Chapel.
