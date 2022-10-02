Wilfred Otis Fred Easter, Jr.

FORMERLY OF NORTHFIELD — On September 24, 2022, Wilfred “Fred” Otis Easter Jr., beloved father, grandfather, Twins fan, jazz enthusiast, teacher, administrator, Go player and softball coach passed away at 81 from cancer.

