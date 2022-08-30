NORTHFIELD — Walter Wojciechowski, 69, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at his home.
Walter Frank Wojciechowski was born on May 27, 1953, in Milwaukee, WI to Walter and Regina (Marek) Wojceichowski. Walter graduated from Cudahy High School, received his bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee in Theatre Arts, and received his master's degree from the University of Washington, Seattle. Walter met his longtime companion, Rebecca Campbell in Chicago, and from 1985 to 1993, they lived in Seattle, WA, Richmond, IN, Nashville, TN, and Crawford, IN.
In 1993, Walter and Becca moved to Northfield, and he joined the staff at Carleton College in the theatre department. He retired after 21 years at the age of 62. Walter and Becca were engaged to be married when she died in 2009 at the age of 54.
Water enjoyed the Defeat of Jesse James Days, Renaissance Festivals, and all amusement parks. He was a member of Fifty North and would attend the Church of St. Dominic and Divine Mercy Catholic Church on occasion. He could be found sitting at the bridge water park or perusing the library for his next read. Walter traveled to Europe and was easily convinced to spend time at Costco or eating out with friends. He was a kind, gentle, gracious, courteous, and well-mannered man who will be dearly missed.
Walter is survived by his sister, Denise (Fred) Dettmer of Waterford, WI; nieces, Christine (Christopher Cyr) Dettmer, Sarah (Patrick) Dimmer; great nieces and nephews, Alexander, Cecilia, Sophia, Phoebe. He was preceded in death by his fiancé, Becca and parents.
Walter will be cremated and taken back to Wisconsin. No services will be held. Please remember Walter in you hearts and take time to celebrate his life with those around you.
