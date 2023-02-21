Walter James See

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY — Walter James See, of Saratoga Springs, NY, and formerly Northfield, MN, passed away on February 14, 2023. surrounded by his loving partner Deborah "Daisy" Carpenter. Walter was born in Bronxville, NY, on November 19, 1931, to parents Russell and Florence See (Vanderbogart), and attended local schools in Westchester County, NY.

Recommended for you

Load comments