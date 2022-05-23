MONTROSE, COLORADO — Valkyrie S. (Val) Lavender, who lived in Northfield with her husband David Lavender in the 1960s and returned in the mid 2000s, died peacefully in Montrose, Colorado, on May 12 at the age of 87.
The mother of five, an avid gardener, and a dedicated librarian, Val moved with David to Northfield in 1963, and he worked at Carleton College for seven years. She established the children’s room at the Carnegie Library and was a member of All Saints Episcopal Church. Though they departed the community for an extended period, she and David sustained their Northfield ties. They moved back to Northfield in 2004 for summer months and became active members of the Northfield Golf Club and First United Church of Christ. Val and her therapy dog Albert volunteered at Three Links Care Center.
Val was born December 14, 1934, in Honolulu, the youngest of three daughters. Val lived through the bombing of Pearl Harbor one week before her 7th birthday. Thanks to her Hawaiian upbringing, she loved floral arranging and gardening.
After 55 years of marriage, Val said goodbye to the love of her life when David died in 2013. Val moved into assisted living in Montrose, Colorado.
Val is survived by five children, eight grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. The family will celebrate Val’s life and inter her ashes this summer at Lone Tree Cemetery in Telluride, next to her husband’s final resting place.
