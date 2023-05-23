Tristan Jaeckels

NORTHFIELD — Tristan Jay Jaeckels, age 23, of Northfield, died Saturday, May 20, 2023, from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident.

Service information

Jun 17
Celebration of Life
Saturday, June 17, 2023
2:00PM-5:00PM
