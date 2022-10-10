Thomas Sparrow

FARIBAULT — Thomas D. Sparrow, age 72, of Faribault, MN passed away peacefully in his sleep at his lake cabin on September 27, 2022.
Tom was born to Richard and Jeanne Sparrow on June 12, 1950 in La Harpe, IL. After attending high school in Burlington, IA, he earned his bachelor's degree from St. Olaf College in Northfield, MN. His love of agriculture took him to Western Illinois University in Macomb, IL for 2 years of graduate school. He worked for several years in sweet corn research at Syngenta. His most recent endeavor was sharing a business with his son porcelain coating manifolds for antique cars and tractors.
Tom loved nature. He was an avid gardener and hobby farmer. If he wasn't tending to the garden or driving a tractor, he was preparing a home cooked meal to share with his family which always included chocolate for dessert. He always put others before himself. Being at their cabin on the lake was where he found peace and happiness. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren and family.
Tom is survived by his wife Margie; children Nate and Greta (Justin) Raabolle; 4 grandchildren, Madelyn, Nilsson, Lachlan and Annika; siblings Ron (Sharon) Sparrow, Linda (Dominic) Foo and Bob Sparrow; and many other relatives and friends. He was proceeded in death by his parents.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
