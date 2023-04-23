Thomas Robert Brandt

DEERWOOD — Thomas R. Brandt, 83, of Deerwood, MN, formerly of Northfield, MN, passed away on April 20, 2023 at Essentia Health--St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth, MN. He was born on April 17, 1940 in Brainerd to Robert and Margaret (Cody) Brandt. When he was eight years old his family moved from Crosby to the family farm in the Northfield/Dundas area.

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Brandt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments