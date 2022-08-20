TUCSON, ARIZONA — On Saturday, August 6, 2022 Theresa Mary Perry, loving wife and mother passed away at the age of 83.
Theresa was born Theresa Mary Malecha on November 1, 1939 to Thomas and Mary Malecha in Eureka township in Minnesota. Her early childhood years were spent on the family farm in rural Northfield. She attended the Rosary School and Northfield Public Schools. At some point her family moved to Northfield and in 1955 she married Clarence “Rusty” Hanson. Theresa and Rusty, who had 3 children, were divorced in 1967. Theresa met and married Albert Perry in 1972.
Therersa was preceded in death by her parents Thomas and Mary (Valek) Malecha, her brothers Eugene and Leonard, her step-daughter Cheryl and her beloved husband Albert Perry. She is survived by her children, Debbie Day, Melanie Bowman (Richard), Patrick Perry (Connie Wempner), Paul Christen (Kelli Campbell), and Joseph Perry (Amy), 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren, and by her siblings Marion Dohman, Raphael Malecha and Bernadette Whipkey.
Theresa will be remembered for her fun personality, adventuresome spirit, Frog-eye salad, Hummingbird Bars, baskets, flower gardens, her great smile and wonderful laugh. She will be missed by her family and friends. She was one-of-a-kind.
Theresa will be interred at a future date at the Veteran’s Cemetery in Marana, Arizona alongside her husband, Al.
A memorial service will be held for Theresa and Albert at Annunciation Church in Hazelwood, MN on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 11am.
To plant a tree in memory of Theresa Perry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.