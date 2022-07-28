Terry DeWolfe passed away peacefully on July10, 2022 at the age of 88 with his family by his side. Terry was born in a small farming town of Dennison, MN. The family moved to Northfield, Minnesota when he was in sixth grade and that’s where he met Gail Ebersole. After graduating from high school, Terry enlisted in the Navy reserve and was stationed at Wold-Chamberlain Field, Minneapolis. He was responsible for maintenance on the American SNJ Aircraft. After the Navy, he worked at Northern Pump Company and continued working in maintenance. Terry and Gail married in 1954 and lived in Minneapolis until 1963 at which time they relocated to Camarillo, CA. He landed a job at 3M in Camarillo for which he held for 32 years as a maintenance mechanic and eventually became head of the maintenance department. Terry retired from 3M and kept busy with his volunteer/charity work that included the Camarillo Arts Council, was a member of the Citizens Advisory Committee, created and distributed publicity for the Ventura County Classical Guitar Society, and packed grocery bags and delivered food for Food Share of Ventura County. He became a docent for the Pleasant Valley Historical Society and was honored to be named a “Don”. He remained an active member of St. Columba’s Church. Terry volunteered as Santa Claus at the “Santa Nights at the Camarillo Ranch” house for several years. Terry had several interests in traveling, camping at Anza Borrego Desert State Park and raising dahlias in his garden. He is survived by his wife Gail of 68 years and children, Carolyn (Aaron Pelouze) and Troy (Victoria), granddaughters, Ashley and Amanda, nieces and nephews. Terry was a gentlemen, wonderful husband, excellent father and grandfather. We are so thankful for Livingston Visiting Memorial Nurse Association & Hospice for the kindness and care given to Terry during his illness. His memorial service will be at St. Columba’s Church, 1251 Las Posas Rd, Camarillo, CA 93010 on Saturday August 13th at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Columba’s Church or the Pleasant Valley Historical Society.
