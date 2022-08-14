Susan Diane Ouimette

NORTHFIELD — Susan Diane (Klinkhammer) Ouimette, 63, passed peacefully to her heavenly home on Thursday, August 11, 2022, following a courageous two-year struggle with cancer. She was a loving wife, sister, aunt, business owner, and a follower of Jesus.

