Susan Diane Ouimette

NORTHFIELD — Susan Diane (Klinkhammer) Ouimette, 63, passed peacefully to her heavenly home on Thursday, August 11, 2022, following a courageous two-year struggle with cancer. She was a loving wife, sister, aunt, business owner, and a follower of Jesus.
Sue was born in Northfield, MN on October 22, 1958, to Ed and Millie Klinkhammer. The seventh in a family of ten children, Sue was raised with a strong faith-filled heritage. Sue married the love of her life, Doug, in 1997.
She was a fun-loving, kind, and generous person. Sue had a contagious laugh that could light up any gathering. One way Sue expressed her faith was through her past involvement at the CYC (Catholic Youth Center). Music was also a passion for her. She met her husband through the Jesse James Drum and Bugle Corps. A longtime member of the Catholic Church of St. Dominic in Northfield, Sue cherished being in the community of believers through attending weekly Mass, and she served the parish in a wide variety of roles.
Family gatherings were a treasure in Sue's life and her loving heart extended well beyond family, as she had strong friendships that spanned decades. Sue's devotion to her nieces and nephews was evident by her eagerness to attend birthday parties, special events and school performances.
Sue grew up with her parents serving the Northfield community through the Quality Bakery, which began in 1949. And for the past few decades, she and Doug were honored to continue the family business. Her beautiful and detailed window displays that reflected seasonal holidays and local events were a hallmark of her artistic skills.
Sue is survived by her husband of 25 years, Doug; eight siblings: Greg (Lorie) Klinkhammer, Therese (Joseph) vanOss, Mary Fletcher, Jean (Don) Huebner, Kathleen Mandy, Joe (Barb) Klinkhammer, Pete Klinkhammer, Julie (Chris) Baker; In-laws: Jerry West, Randy (Patty) Ouimette, Mark Anlauf, Suzi (Brad) Stellmaker; many nieces and nephews. Sue was preceded in death by her parents Millie and Ed Klinkhammer; sister Sharon West; brothers-in-law Dwight Mandy, Wade Fletcher; sisters-in-law Cheryl Klinkhammer, Connie Anlauf.
Mass of Christian Burial for Susan Diane (Klinkhammer) Ouimette will be held at Church of St. Dominic Catholic Church on Saturday, August 20, 2022, beginning at 10:00 AM. Visitation will be at Bierman Funeral Home on Friday, August 19, 2022, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM and one hour prior to the service in the church. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Northfield.
Memorials to Sue's life will be lovingly dispersed by Doug to the organizations that were important to Sue during her wonderful life. biermanfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Susan Ouimette as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.