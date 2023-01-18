...WINTER STORM TONIGHT INTO THURSDAY...
.Snow will begin to push north over the Interstate 90 corridor in
southern Minnesota this evening, spreading northeast overnight
through Thursday morning. The snow is likely to be heaviest
overnight, with rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour possible at times
across southern Minnesota through western Wisconsin. 5 to
8 inches are likely in the Winter Storm Warning, with lesser
amounts expected in the Winter Weather Advisory. Northeast winds
will turn more northerly on Thursday. Wind gusts between 20 to
25 mph are possible. Some minor blowing snow is possible along
the Interstate 90 corridor, but it is not expected to be a
significant impact with this event. The snow will gradually end
from southwest to northeast on Thursday.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7
inches.
* WHERE...Le Sueur County.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA — Born August 30 1951 and a graduate of NHS Class of 1969, a lifelong Mason, and retired USN Chief died of cancer on December 26, 2022. He was preceeded in death by his Mother Shirley and Father Roy and Sister April. He is survived by his Brother Hewitt of Northfield, his Brother Rick of Florida,and Wife Barabara, Daughter Tirzah and her Children Cadence and Xander all of Virginia Beach, VA. He has been cremated. There is no planned Memorial Service at this time.
