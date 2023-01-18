VIRGINIA BEACH, VA — Born August 30 1951 and a graduate of NHS Class of 1969, a lifelong Mason, and retired USN Chief died of cancer on December 26, 2022. He was preceeded in death by his Mother Shirley and Father Roy and Sister April. He is survived by his Brother Hewitt of Northfield, his Brother Rick of Florida,and Wife Barabara, Daughter Tirzah and her Children Cadence and Xander all of Virginia Beach, VA. He has been cremated. There is no planned Memorial Service at this time.

