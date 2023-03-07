NORTHFIELD — Steven Jerome Peterson, age 63, of Northfield, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, January 8, 2023, in Northfield.
Steve was born to Jerome and Darlyne (Maser) Peterson on June 19, 1959, in Northfield. He graduated from Northfield High School and then attended vocational school in Rochester where he studied autobody repair. Steve learned the trade of working on cars and even though it was more of a hobby, he became quite skilled at it. He was also known to be able to fix anything either mechanically or non. He was united in marriage to Nancy Rahl on June 1, 1985, at Emmaus Church in Northfield. Steve worked 41 years with Malt O Meal/Post Consumer Brands as a Lead Pad Specialist.
Steve was known as an incredible man. He was kind, loving, strong, big hearted and would give anything to help others. Steve was also very thoughtful, a great friend, and always glad to see you and embrace you with an awesome "Steve" hug. It was easy for him to spoil his only granddaughter, Jazmyn. Steve and Nancy took road trips, stopped at different breweries, and loved to watch the iron ore ships at the Port of Duluth. He was a loving husband, dad grandpa, (Gpa) brother and friend.
He is survived by his wife Nancy of Northfield; a daughter Shauna Sellner (Ross Leonhardi) of Twin Lakes; granddaughter (BBG) Jazmyn; his brother Michael Peterson (David Burke) of Atlanta, GA; and his brother and sisters in law Dan (Ann) Rahl of Chaska, Terri (Mark) Wilson of Delton, MI, and Lannie (Mike) Bahe of Champlain. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A social gathering honoring Steve will be held at Bierman Funeral Home, 1316 Division St. S, Northfield on Saturday, April 8, 2023, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. There will be a time for sharing stories and memories. biermanfuneralhome.com.
