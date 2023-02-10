NORTHFIELD — Steve Nelson, age 69, passed away Wednesday evening, February 8, 2023, at Fairview Ridges Hospital in Burnsville with family by his side.
To send flowers to the family of Steve Nelson, please visit Tribute Store.
NORTHFIELD — Steve Nelson, age 69, passed away Wednesday evening, February 8, 2023, at Fairview Ridges Hospital in Burnsville with family by his side.
Steven Wayne Nelson was born February 15, 1953, in Northfield, Minnesota, to Rueben and Shirley (Swenson) Nelson. He was raised in Northfield, graduated from Northfield High School in 1971, and attended Faribault VoTech to study carpentry. He began his construction career working for Dallas Hass and Don Pavek.
In 1973, Steve married Gail Nelson. After marriage they lived in Northfield and later divorced. On September 24, 1982, Steve married Karen Estrem. After living in Northfield, they moved to Dundas where they made their home and raised their family. They divorced in 2001.
In the early 1980's Steve established his own business - Steve Nelson Construction. Steve continued in construction and shared his passion with his son Chris and they evolved the business name to C. S. Nelson Construction. He remained working with Chris until his health failed.
Steve was an active member of the Sons of the American Legion in both Northfield and Cannon Falls, and was instrumental in the establishment of the Cannon Falls Veteran's Memorial. He was active with the Dundas Dukes ball club and helped in constructing their original stadium. He enjoyed bowling, hunting, fishing, spending time at the family cabin and visiting with family and friends. Steve was quick witted, affable and social. He was loved and will be missed.
Survivors include children Jaime (Mike) Remington of Lakeville, Carrie Nelson (Justin Brown) of Anchorage, Alaska, Christa Nelson of Rosemount, Christopher "Kip" Nelson of Elko New Market, Jennifer (Jeff) Mahoney of Lakeville, Kelly Nelson (Jason Thompson) of Lonsdale; 9 grandchildren Carson, Emma, Reese, Cooper, Dylan, Alexis, Madilynn, Fallon and Duke; his mother, Shirley Nelson of Northfield; and 3 brothers Dale (Joan) of Dennison, Mark (Lorie) of Northfield, Bryan (Stacy) of Northfield; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his father Rueben and his nephew Matthew.
Visitation will be 4:00PM - 7:00PM, Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at the Bierman Funeral Home in Northfield. Funeral services will be 11:00AM Thursday, February 16, 2023, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Northfield. Visitation will begin at 10:00AM and a reception at the Northfield Golf Club will follow. Memorials are preferred to Sons of the American Legion.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.