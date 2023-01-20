Stephen Openshaw

NORTHFIELD — A gentle spirit left the world on Tuesday morning January 17, 2023, when Steve Openshaw, age 73, passed away peacefully at the Three Links Care Center, after four years in memory care.

Service information

Feb 11
Visitation
Saturday, February 11, 2023
10:00AM-10:50AM
Feb 11
Service
Saturday, February 11, 2023
11:00AM
