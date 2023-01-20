Stephen Openshaw

NORTHFIELD — A gentle spirit left the world on Tuesday morning January 17, 2023, when Steve Openshaw, age 73, passed away peacefully at the Three Links Care Center, after four years in memory care.
Stephen James Openshaw was born February 23, 1949, in Montgomery, Alabama, to Edwin and Beatrice (Harton) Openshaw, later living in Birmingham where he graduated from Berry High School and then received a Bachelor of Science from Samford University.
In 1973 he started graduate school in Agronomy at the University of Illinois, eventually earning masters and doctorate degrees in plant breeding and quantitative genetics. In his career as a research scientist and corn breeder Steve worked for Pfizer Genetics in St. Louis, MO (1979-1982), DeKalb-Pfizer in DeKalb, IL (1982-1987), the University of Minnesota Agronomy department in St. Paul, MN (1987-1991), Pioneer Seed Co. in DesMoines, IA (1991-1999), and Syngenta in Stanton, MN (1999-2003). Transitioning to teaching, he ended his career at Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge, IA where he primarily taught Human Anatomy and Physiology, retiring in 2015.
Steve was brilliant and diligent, usually to be found with reading material in his hands. His love of learning was matched by his keen interest in running, fitness, and healthy lifestyle. He was a romantic soul, with a deep love of poetry, music, and art. He wooed, won, and ultimately married (Mary) Leona Holdsworth on October 11,1980 in Urbana, Illinois.
Steve and Leona found wonderful friends and community in their various homes in Missouri, Illinois, Minnesota, and Iowa. In 1988, while living in St. Paul, they adopted a toddler girl (Olivia) and baby boy (Evan) from South Korea, who then became the center of their lives.
Steve's career in science resulted in travels to Hawaii, Mexico, New Zealand, and many European countries. He enjoyed learning about many topics, including foods and cooking, philosophy, tai chi, meditation, nature, soccer, track and field, the Bible, pre-Raphaelite artists, and quantum physics. Steve was cheerful and serene by nature, friendly, rarely in a hurry, loved to eat and enjoyed life. He was a devoted teacher, friend, parent, and husband. He and Leona could often be found outside on a summer night, running, walking, playing badminton, or counting fireflies. Their enjoyment of one another continued throughout his years of memory care, up until his final hours.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years Leona; his children Olivia of Indianapolis, Evan of Atlanta; his brothers William aka Andy (Jenny) of Gulf Shores, AL, Joseph (Bobby Prince) of Bessemer, AL, his sister-in-law Carol of Florida, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother Edwin (aka Ted) and his parents.
A celebration of Stephen's life will be held at 11am on Saturday, February 11, 2023.at First Congregational Church - UCC in Northfield. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service and a light luncheon will follow. Memorials are preferred to Northfield Public Library, Carleton College arboretum, or Northfield First United Church of Christ. The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Pathways Unit at Three Links Care Center as well as Ed Langerak, who visited Steve faithfully during his several years of decline.