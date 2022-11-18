Stanley Sunderland

STANTON — Stanley (Stan) Sunderland, age 86, of Stanton, passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at his home with his wife and daughter with him.

Service information

Nov 26
Visitation
Saturday, November 26, 2022
3:00PM-5:00PM
Bierman Funeral Home & Crematory
1316 Division Street S.
Northfield, MN 55057
Nov 26
Prayer Service
Saturday, November 26, 2022
4:00PM
Bierman Funeral Home & Crematory
1316 Division Street S.
Northfield, MN 55057
