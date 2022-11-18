Stanley Sunderland

STANTON — Stanley (Stan) Sunderland, age 86, of Stanton, passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at his home with his wife and daughter with him.
Stanley was born to Oscar and Josie (Flom) Sunderland on March 1, 1936, in Walsh County, North Dakota. He attended a one room country school and his sister, Phyllis, was his teacher. While growing up, Stan worked on the family farm before entering the United States Air Force in 1954. He served during the Korean War and received his honorable discharge in 1957. He was united in marriage to Hope Smith on October 23, 1958, in Las Cruces, New Mexico. In 1967, the couple moved to Stanton and there he first worked as a beekeeper before going into construction work. He then took a position at Carleton College where he worked in maintenance for 23 years. Stan retired in 1998, but it wasn't for him. Stan went to work at Syngenta where he made many friends. Stan finally retired at age 71.
It was said that Stan spoiled his wife, Hope. If she spotted something that she liked and commented on it, he would buy it for her. He had a wonderful sense of humor. He liked to be in charge of his own destiny and spent many hours outside taking care of the property. He enjoyed growing vegetables in his garden, reading, and going to the trailer on the lake. He also enjoyed fishing and once caught a 65-pound salmon while in Alaska with his son John. Family was important to Stan, they had a close-knit family and for Stan and Hope's anniversary, they would celebrate every year with a family get together.
Stan is survived by his wife Hope of Stanton; his children John (Deborah) of Cannon Falls, Susan of Saint Peter, Kevin (Petra) of Voggendorf, Germany, Kari of Cleveland; five grandchildren Eric, Heather (Brent), Christina (Brett), Justin and Jason; two great grandchildren Katie and Charli; and a sister Donna in California. He was preceded in death by his parents and five sisters.
A gathering and reception will be held at Bierman Funeral Home on Saturday, November 26, 2022, from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. There will be a short prayer service beginning at 4:00 PM. biermanfuneralhome.com.
