Stanley Stevens

DUNDAS — Stanley Carlson Stevens was born on the family farm in Sumner, Iowa, on June 12, 1943, to W.D. and Marjorie Carlson Stevens. He had a lifetime of education, farming and entrepreneurship. He graduated from Iowa State University with a BS in Agricultural Business in 1964 after which he trained in the National Guard and spent three years hog farming. He returned to studying and graduated from the University of Illinois with a PhD in Economics in 1972. Stan married Jan in 1969. In the early years of their marriage, he interned at the Department of Commerce in Washington D.C., taught at St Olaf College in Northfield, MN (1971-1972) and returned to Urbana, Illinois, to manage a business he started in graduate school. Later they lived and farmed in NE Iowa.
In 1985, Stan joined the faculty of the Agricultural Economics Department at the University of Minnesota as the extension grain marketing economist. He gave educational speeches for farmers and businesses on grain marketing throughout the upper Midwest and Canada. Inspired by their earlier year in Northfield, the family moved to Dundas in 1987 to a hobby farm where he stayed active maintaining the historical buildings and provided his children with opportunities to play, work and explore. He was known to read and particularly enjoyed physics, history, and philosophy. He played postal chess and chess online, achieving the rank of Candidate Master. He retired in 2002 as an Associate Professor, continuing to work on his hobby farm, volunteering at the Rice County Historical Society, attending the Steam and Power Show in Dundas and acting as Santa and Mrs. Claus with Jan.
He passed away peacefully at home from Parkinson's Disease on February 17th, at the age of 79, surrounded by his wife and children. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Janet Gettings Stevens, three children, Carlson (Masae) Stevens, Andrew Stevens, Sarajane (Logan) Hamel and four grandchildren, Saffron, Annelise, Eleanor and Desmond. In addition, he is survived by five sisters, Phyllis (Lyle) Jackson, Carol (Fred) Kruse, Rosemary (Paul) Hahle, Barbara Sell and Wilma (Ed) Mizanowski. Stan was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Jeanette.
Stan donated his body to the Mayo Clinic. Services will be held at the First United Church of Christ in Northfield, MN, at 1:00 PM on Saturday, March 18. An organ prelude will begin at 12:45. A reception will follow the service. Bierman Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. The family requests memorials to the Rice County Historical Society or the First United Church of Christ.
