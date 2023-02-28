Stanley Stevens

DUNDAS — Stanley Carlson Stevens was born on the family farm in Sumner, Iowa, on June 12, 1943, to W.D. and Marjorie Carlson Stevens. He had a lifetime of education, farming and entrepreneurship. He graduated from Iowa State University with a BS in Agricultural Business in 1964 after which he trained in the National Guard and spent three years hog farming. He returned to studying and graduated from the University of Illinois with a PhD in Economics in 1972. Stan married Jan in 1969. In the early years of their marriage, he interned at the Department of Commerce in Washington D.C., taught at St Olaf College in Northfield, MN (1971-1972) and returned to Urbana, Illinois, to manage a business he started in graduate school. Later they lived and farmed in NE Iowa.

