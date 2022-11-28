Stanley Ehlers

NORTHFIELD — Stanley Ehlers, age 93 of Northfield, formerly of Castle Rock, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, November 20, 2022, at Evergreen Lodge on the campus of the Northfield Retirement Community.

Service information

Dec 2
Visitation
Friday, December 2, 2022
4:00PM-7:00PM
Dec 2
Prayer Service
Friday, December 2, 2022
7:00PM
