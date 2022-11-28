...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 PM
CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches. Highest snowfall totals will be found along a swath
from near Mankato through the Twin Cities metro to near Rice
Lake WI.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 PM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions may impact both the mornings and evening commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
NORTHFIELD — Stanley Ehlers, age 93 of Northfield, formerly of Castle Rock, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, November 20, 2022, at Evergreen Lodge on the campus of the Northfield Retirement Community.
Stanley William Ehlers was born April 24, 1929, to Fred and Lydia (Becker) Ehlers in the Ehlers' farm home in Castle Rock Township, Dakota County, Minnesota. He attended a one-room country school, District #54, and graduated from Farmington High School in 1948. In February 1951, Stanley was inducted into the US Army. He was assigned to the Army Corps of Engineers and served in the Aleutian Islands as a staff-sergeant and engine equipment maintenance supervisor.
Stanley returned to Minnesota and on January 10, 1953, married Marjorie Jean Cook at the Farmington Methodist Church. His first job was with Fairbanks, Morse and Company in Beloit, Wisconsin as a diesel engineer apprentice. The couple returned to Minnesota in 1954 and Stanley started a 28-year career in diesel engineering with Minneapolis-Moline (White Farm Equipment) in Minneapolis and Hopkins. After the White Farm closed, Stanley worked for 11 years with Onan Corporation in Fridley before retiring.
In 1955, the family moved to an 80-acre hobby farm west of Castle Rock. This was home for 53 years, including the addition of a new house in 1981. After 49 years of part-time farming, Stanley and Marjorie rented out the land in 2004 and had an auction sale. They sold the farm in 2008 and moved into Northfield.
Along with part-time farming and raising sheep, Stanley found time to do many years of deer hunting in Montana, fly-in fishing trips to Canada and, in later years, played a lot of golf. Wood carving was one of his hobbies, making the ten figures of the Nativity for each of his seven grandchildren. In 1991, the couple bought a home in Mesa, Arizona, and wintered there for 24 years.
Stanly Ehlers' cared for his wife and family up until his death. His bright personality and infectious laugh will live on through the memory of those who loved him.
Survivors include his wife of 69 years Marjorie; his children Douglas (Sharon) of Morris, Jeanine (Gary) Hanson of Maple Grove, Beth (Ken) Schueler of Zumbrota; seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his three brothers, Wesley, Elwyn, and Lyle.
Visitation will be 4-7 PM, Friday, December 2, 2022, at Bierman Funeral Home, Northfield, with a prayer service following the visitation at 7 PM. A private committal service with military honors followed by interment will be in Castle Rock Valley Cemetery on Saturday, December 3, 2022.
Memorials received will be directed to Wycliff Bible Translators.