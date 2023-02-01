NORTHFIELD — Shirley Dulski, age 82 of Mankato, formerly of Northfield, passed away Sunday evening, January 29, 2023, at River's Edge Hospital in St. Peter.
Shirley Elizabeth (Huff) Dulski was born April 29, 1940, in Atchison, Kansas, to Woodrow and M. Irene Huff. She was part of a military family with amazing opportunities to live around the world. She shared these experiences with her parents and brother Gary. Shirley's father joined the Army Air Corp and was assigned to a base in Arizona. The family resided there until end of WWII. From 1945-1950 the family returned to Rushville, MO, then from 1950-1952 resided in Japan at Yokota, AFB. In 1952-1955 the family resided in Topeka, KS at Forbes AFB, moving to London, England from 1955-1957; where Shirley graduated from Bushy Park High School. Shirley attended college in Switzerland from 1957-58, then moved to The University of Kansas in Lawrence, KS. Shirley met Roman Dulski while he was stationed at Bovingdon Air Force Base; the same base where her father was stationed. After Roman was discharged from the Air Force, he joined Shirley at KU and they married on August 12, 1960.
After marriage, Shirley and Roman moved to Overland Park, Kansas where their sons, Tony and Mike were born. They lived in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, moving to Northfield in June 1976. Shirley worked with Roman at College City Beverage until his untimely death on September 10, 1977. Following his death, Shirley had the strength and tenacity to establish her own business, Insty-Prints, in Northfield. She was involved with other women business owners in Northfield throughout her business life. She operated Insty-Prints until 1992. She worked in the business office at Carleton College until she retired in 2009. After retirement, Shirley lived at the Northfield Retirement Community for several years, until moving to Mankato in 2018.
Shirley was a member of the Church of St. Dominic, and a former member of the Defeat of Jesse James Committee, and College City Sertoma. She was an avid sports supporter of University of Kansas, she loved watching Nascar and many other sports. She enjoyed playing cards, bridge, trivia and reading. Shirley loved life and she will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her sons Anthony of Manila, Philippines, Michael of Mesa, Arizona, 4 grandchildren Elissa (Alex) Frandle, Joshua, Samuel and Benjamin Dulski; 3 great-grandchildren Heather (8), Oliva (2), Dominic (6 months); her brother Gary (Joanie) Huff of Nashua, NH; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.
A memorial service will be held in Spring/Summer 2023 at the Church of St Dominic in Norhfield, MN. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Lenexa, Kansas.
