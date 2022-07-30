CASPER, WYOMING — Sheila Best Kimble passed away on July 26, 2022. She was born August 8, 1939 in Dauphin, Manitoba, Canada. She attended Carleton University in Ottawa and completed the Royal Canadian Air Force Reserves Program. After receiving a Masters Degree at Syracuse (NY), she moved to Northfield, MN to serve as Assistant Dean of Women at Carleton College and Career Counselor at Normandale Community College.
She married Graham Kimble in 1972. They retired to Casper, WY in 1993. She stayed busy volunteering for Make-a-Wish, Wyoming Medical Center and her faith community. She also enjoyed travel, golf and skiing.
Sheila is survived by grandchildren Jake (Cassie), Tyler (Andrew), Daniel, Shae (Cole) and Roy (Theresa), great-grandchildren Lyla, Landon and Theodore, step-daughter Patti (Valerie), son-in-law Bud, nieces Kathy, Terri, and nephew Les. She was preceded in death by husband Graham, step-daughter Margaret, and sisters Marie and Barbara.
Services will be held at Shepherd of the Hills Presbyterian Church on Friday, August 5, at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Wyoming Dementia Care.
