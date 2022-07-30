Sheila Best Kimble

CASPER, WYOMING — Sheila Best Kimble passed away on July 26, 2022. She was born August 8, 1939 in Dauphin, Manitoba, Canada. She attended Carleton University in Ottawa and completed the Royal Canadian Air Force Reserves Program. After receiving a Masters Degree at Syracuse (NY), she moved to Northfield, MN to serve as Assistant Dean of Women at Carleton College and Career Counselor at Normandale Community College.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments