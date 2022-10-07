ELKO-NEW MARKET — Scott Douglas Stoneberg, age 64, died August 20, 2022, at The Lodges in Elko-New Market, MN.
Scott, the third son of Robert “Sonny” & Gloria (Fredrickson) Stoneberg, was born on July 23, 1958, in Northfield, MN & the family subsequently moved to Downey, CA in September 1959. Prior to moving to Michigan in 2003, he spent a year or so in Hemet, CA & Las Vegas. His moving culminated when he returned “home” to Minnesota in 2006.
Scott’s passions included animals (especially his dog, Sheba), The Twins, Lakers, Black Sabbath, Jeopardy, golfing and above all else, his family & friends.
He is survived by his sister, Kim Stoneberg; brother, Terry (Vivien) Stoneberg; nieces, nephews, many other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his older brother, Rick Stoneberg.
A Celebration of Life is planned for noon on October 15, 2022, at Fredrickson Field in Elko, MN.
To plant a tree in memory of Scott Stoneberg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
