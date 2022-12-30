Sandy Joanne Springmeyer

ELYSIAN — Sandra Joanne Springmeyer, 81 of Elysian, MN passed away Monday, December 19th at Allina hospital,
Faribault, MN. Sandy was born on June 27, 1941 in Northfield, MN to Donald and Hedwig Klinefelter.
Following graduation from Northfield High School in 1959, Sandy graduated from Hamline University in
1963. On September 1, 1962 she married Thomas Springmeyer of Owatonna and they were married 51
years. For over 60 years Sandy dedicated her life to teaching. She began her career as a physical
education teacher in Nebraska and Kansas. When Tom and Sandy moved to Owatonna, Sandy taught
private, adult, aerobic, and group swimming lessons. She substituted in the Owatonna and Elysian public
school districts, and provided private tutoring in her home. Sandy's place of solace was her home on
Lake Francis where she enjoyed gardening, walking, biking, taking pontoon rides, and swimming across
the lake with her students for their final lesson. Sandy is survived by her daughters Kirstin Springmeyer
of Cincinnati, OH and Heidi Springmeyer of Rosemount, MN. Also surviving are her brother, Paul (Anne)
Klinefelter of Northfield, MN; sisters-in-law Liz Klinefelter of Signal Mountain, TN, and Sara Springmeyer
of Edina, MN; Nephews Paul (Jenny) Springmeyer of Independence, MN and Jeff (Jen) Klinefelter of
Minnetonka MN; Nieces Amy Klinefelter of Rochester, MN, Sara Sharpe (Jimmy LaMance) of Hixson, TN,
and Anna (Tommy) Chastain of Signal Mountain, TN; and eight great nieces and nephews. Sandy was
preceded in death by her parents Donald and Hedwig Klinefelter, her husband Tom Springmeyer, her
brother Dr. Donald Klinefelter, and her brother-in-law Dr. Stephen Springmeyer. Visitation and memorial
service will be at Christ the King Lutheran Church on Saturday January 7th where she is a member.
(https://www.ctkwaseca.org/) 309 6th Street NE, Waseca MN 56093. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am at
the church and the service at 11:00 am. A luncheon will follow. In lieu of flowers Sandy requested
memorials be sent to: Elysian Public Library (132 E. Main St. Elysian, MN 56028), Steele County Historical
Society (1700 Austin Road, Owatonna, MN 55060), Owatonna Hospital Auxiliary (2260 NW 26th St.
Owatonna, MN 55060) or personal preference. The service will be live streamed on Facebook: Christ
the King Lutheran Church of Waseca. Internment at Forest Hills Cemetery in Owatonna at a later date.
