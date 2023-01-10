Ruth Matson

NORTHFIELD — Ruth Jeanette (Malecha) Matson, 87, passed away at the Trinity Care Center in Farmington, Minnesota on Monday, January 9, 2023.

To send flowers to the family of Ruth Matson, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 13
Visitation
Friday, January 13, 2023
4:00PM-7:00PM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jan 14
Visitation
Saturday, January 14, 2023
9:30AM-10:20AM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jan 14
Service
Saturday, January 14, 2023
10:30AM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments