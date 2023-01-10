Ruth Matson

NORTHFIELD — Ruth Jeanette (Malecha) Matson, 87, passed away at the Trinity Care Center in Farmington, Minnesota on Monday, January 9, 2023.
Ruth was born April 23, 1935 at the family farm in Erin Township, rural Lonsdale, Minnesota, to John J. and Emilie E. (Machacek) Malecha. She was baptized and confirmed at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, attended Oak Knoll Country School, and graduated from Northfield High School in 1952. Ruth was involved with daily chores, gardening, and making sure helpers on the farm were very well fed. The animals were always very important to her on the farm.
When Ruth had free time, she and her sister, Rita, thoroughly enjoyed their musical instruments and beautiful voices, performing for others. Ruth was especially talented on her accordion and piano and often played in a band which frequented the dances at the Park Ballroom in New Prague.
In high school Ruth excelled in shorthand and typing-she was first in her class. After graduation, she worked as a legal stenographer for Sawyer & Lampe Law Office and talked about those years with pride. She also typed long into the night for professors at the local colleges for extra income.
Ruth met Richard Matson in Northfield, and they were married on October 20, 1956, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lonsdale. Ruth volunteered at Longfellow School in order to be home for her children. In 1978, she began working as a custodian in the Northfield Public Schools, working with her husband at Northfield Middle School for many years. She retired in June 1998. In addition, for over 40 years, she volunteered with the Red Cross for blood drives.
Ruth never missed a sporting event, band or choir concert at which her children or grandchildren participated in. She volunteered at church and loved to cook and bake and her housekeeping was second to none. She was an avid seamstress, reader, and her embroidery skills were legendary. She was fluent in Czech and proud of her heritage. Ruth was a kind soul and loved the dogs she and Richard had in their lives. There were no dogs in Northfield better fed than Snowball, Buddy and Tippy.
Ruth is survived by Rick Matson of Medford, MN, Jennifer and husband Bryan Eggum of Dennison, MN, Andrew and Melanie Matson of Arlington, MA; son-in-Law Brett Olson of Robbinsdale, MN; 3 grandchildren Justin Eggum, Erin and husband John Spanczak, Rachael Bultman Matson; 3 great-grandchildren Charlotte and Cooper Spanczak, and Avery Bultman Waltman.
Ruth was preceded in death by husband Richard, daughter Colleen Olson, sister Rita McAloon, her parents and her beloved dogs Snowball, Buddy, and Tippy.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30AM, Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the Church of St. Dominic in Northfield. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Northield. Pallbearers will be Rick Matson, Jennifer Eggum Andrew Matson, Justin Eggum, Erin Spanczak and Rachael Bultman Matson. Visitation will be 4:00PM - 7:00PM, Friday, January 13, 2023, at the Bierman Funeral Home. Visitation will continue at the church on Saturday beginning at 9:30AM. The family encourages people to wear masks as needed.
