Ruth Froiland Hansen

NORTHFIELD — I. Ruth "Tulla" (Froiland) Hansen was born on August 19, 1923, to Rev. Hjalmar "H.S." and Clara (Grunhuvd) Froiland in Zumbrota, Minnesota. She died on December 25, 2022, her 100th Christmas. As a daughter of a pastor and a church choir director, Ruth acquired an early love of music, learning, and entertaining.
Ruth met the love of her life, Erling W. Hansen, in high school, and after he was drafted into the Army Air Force, she enrolled in St. Olaf College, the alma mater of both of her parents. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Music Education with a minor in History. Ruth taught high school music, English, and history. She and Erling were married on June 23, 1946, in Dallas, Wisconsin.
Ruth served in parish ministry as a choir director at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Grove City, MN, Mount Hope Lutheran Church in West Allis, WI, and First Lutheran Church in St. James, MN; she also served as a regional coordinator of SEARCH Bible study. Ruth was a consummate director, of choirs, of worship, of events, and of family.
Ruth's prowess as a musician was particularly notable. In West Allis, her high school church choir numbered 85 voices, and this large size was maintained in part through her epic ping-pong challenges. In addition, she was the first female guest conductor of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, directing them in a performance that combined the orchestra with a 300-voice ecumenical choir, for which she received some notoriety.
In 1968, the Mount Hope congregation gifted her and Erling with a study tour to the Holy Land. This landmark experience led to another career: Ruth became a tour host, and for over 40 years, she led 45 tours to 5 continents, including 21 trips to the Holy Land where she found a welcome home in the Palestinian community. Her knowledge and expertise led to many invitations to be a guest lecturer on Biblical archeology, current affairs and historical perspectives on the Middle East. She also served as a returning instructor for the Cannon Valley Elder Collegium, offering courses on Palestine, Greece, Turkey, and Egypt. Ruth was a lifelong servant and advocate for social justice, and she co-founded the Northfielders for Justice in Palestine/Israel.
Ruth was the recipient of the Alumni Distinguished Service Award at St. Olaf, and a "grandma" to hundreds of St. Olaf students, who were frequently invited to her house for a meal and conversation. In addition to her very full calendar, Ruth was known for spreading joy and for her infectious laugh. Ruth and Erling retired to Northfield in 1991, where she was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church.
Ruth is preceded in death by her parents; her brother Jack and sister Clary Christianson, and her beloved husband, Erling. She is survived by her brother Rev. Phil (Marilyn) Froiland, Edina, MN and five children: Jo (Dan) Franklin, Julie (Dave) Zdenek, Tim (Lisa) Hansen, Sun Prairie, WI, Pam (Doug) O'Hara, and Mary Kay (Patrick) Bougie; fourteen grandchildren: Jessica (Grant), Erika (James), Dave (Andrea), Emily, Kirstin (Dolph), Kai (Kathryn), Karin (Mubzy), Emy, Devon, Anders (Hoda), Nick, Jack, Megan, and Kira; two step-grandchildren: Dan and Sarah (Jordan); 7 great-grandchildren: Ian, Will, Ela, Gunnar, Dylan, Charles, and Margot (with another on the way!), 3 step-great-grandchildren: Eric, Isaiah, and Sawyer, and many nieces and nephews.
A service will be held at St. Peter's Lutheran, Friday, December 30 at 11 am, with visitation at 10am. A live stream is available at www.facebook.com/northfieldstp.
Memorials are preferred to Bright Stars of Bethlehem, the Froiland Family Scholarship at St. Olaf College, Northfielders for Justice in Palestine/Israel or St. John's Lutheran Church, Northfield.