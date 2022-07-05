Rune A Engebretsen, Ph.D.

Went to be at the side of the Lord on December 8th at the age of 82. A scholar, teacher, mentor, linguist, philosopher, editor, translator, coach, friend, husband, dad, grandfather and great grandfather. Born in Norway, educated in Europe and the United States, he received his A.B., M.A., and Ph. D. from Stanford University. He impacted many University students lives through his teachings in Scandinavian Studies, Philosophy, and Languages, at St. Olaf, Bethel, Concordia, as well as Norway and Demark. Skills on both the track and the soccer fields as player and coach was a place where he continued to mentor and teach. His work beyond the classroom included global lectures on Søren Kierkegaard and Henrik Ibsen, and translations of a number of their writings into English. A recipient of numerous grants and awards in humane letters, he was a twice–invited fellow at the Center for Advanced Study, the Norwegian Academy of Science and Letters, and was a Fulbright Senior Research Scholar to Norway. Most of all to those that knew him, he was a kind, humble, compassionate friend who is embracing his many old and new friends in heaven. He is now undoubtedly smiling down upon us with his familiar genuine curiosity.
Join with family & friends
to celebrate Rune
Saturday, July 16th, 2022
10:00 am
Emmaus Baptist Church
712 Linden Street N
Northfield MN 55057
Service followed by personal sharing, refreshments, and light snacks
