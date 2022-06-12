NORTHFIELD — Ross Allen Stickley, age 97, joined his wife Virginia in the spirit world in the presence of family at his home in rural Northfield, Minnesota June 10, 2022.
Ross was born March 27, 1925, to Dillon E. and Elna Louise (Ross) Stickley on an acreage near the village of Onslow, Iowa. He was named for his maternal grandfather, George Allen "Al" Stickley. He attended elementary and high school at Wyoming, Iowa, and graduated May 10, 1943 (during the commencement ceremony the town fire siren sounded for a WWII air raid drill. Since the school didn't have black-out curtains in the gymnasium where the ceremony was held, all the lights were extinguished and everyone sat in the dark for about an hour, singing every song that they could think of until the "All Clear" sounded and the lights were back on).
Ross served two tours in the U.S. Air Force as an Electronics Technician, after which he earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Iowa State College, now Iowa State University, in Ames. Between his junior and senior year, he was married to Virginia Irene Spear, a Home Economics student on July 4, 1954. After graduation Ross accepted employment at the Convair Division of General Dynamics Corporation in Fort Worth, Texas, as a Flight Test Engineer on B-36 and B-58 aircraft. While at Convair he also completed the course work for a graduate degree in Nuclear Engineering and Quantum Mechanics.
Ross and Virginia were blessed with five wonderful children: Ross Allen Jr., born in Ames, Iowa, Lee Anne, born in Fort Worth, Texas, Wayne Richard and Karen Louise, born in Salt Lake City, Utah, and Carol Lynn, born in Glendale, California.
Ross retired in 1990 after having enjoyed a thirty-five-year career in Aerospace Research and Development. In addition to his Flight Test experience, he participated in or directed the Operational and Environmental Acceptance testing of several U.S. missiles; was one of a four-man team at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory that developed the passive Temperature Control system successfully employed on the first Venus fly-by ("Mariner II"), after which he supervised the Group which developed and proved the Spacecraft wiring system used on the first Mars fly-by ("Mariner IV") in 1964. His Group also provided the system wiring for the first spacecraft ("Ranger VII") to obtain high-resolution photos of the moon in preparation for the later "Apollo" manned missions. In 1965 and 1966 he supervised tests of the "Surveyor" Lunar soft-lander subsystems and directed the development and proof of the procedures required for the installation and alignment of those subsystems on that spacecraft at Hughes Aircraft Company in El Segundo, California. In 1967 and 1968 he directed development of the conceptual design for the first ("Viking") Mars soft lander. In 1969 he co-designed and proof-tested a system for concentrating and incinerating ship-board waste which was later used by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on their dredges on inland waterways along the Gulf coast, and in 1970 and 1971 planned and directed environmental tests supporting the development of the "mullite" tiles used to protect the Space Shuttle from aerodynamic heating during its atmospheric re-entry following its return to Earth from orbital missions.
In the mid-1970s, while at the Sheldahl Company in Northfield, he was provided a grant and appointed Principal Investigator by the National Science Foundation for the evaluation of various plastic materials for their potential use in renewable (Solar) energy systems.
Ross and Virginia enjoyed traveling and visited all of the fifty states except Hawaii, as well as central and southern Europe, the U.S.S.R., Central America, Africa, Mexico, and Canada. They were planning a trip to visit friends in Japan when it was discovered Virginia had terminal cancer.
Ross enjoyed outdoor life, especially boating and fishing, and spectator sports. Early in life he developed an interest in old automobiles and was a Senior Master Judge in the Antique Automobile Club of America judging system, specializing in the judging of American automobiles produced before 1920. He was a 70-plus year member of the Masonic Lodge and had sung with various vocal groups, including church choirs and the Northfield "Troubadors", for more than 70 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Carol Alice (Stickley) Reid, son Wayne, daughter Lee (Stickley) Norman, granddaughter Jennifer Rose Tuma, grandson Kevin Richard Stickley, and wife Virginia. He is survived by son Ross (Dubuque, Iowa), daughters Karen (Jason) Sokolowski (Northfield, Minnesota) and Carol (Ken) Mueller (Faribault, Minnesota), eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Northfield Troubadours, or Wyoming Iowa Historical Museum.
Special thanks to the staff from Rice County and St Croix Hospice who cared for Ross during his transition.
A memorial service will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Northfield United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service in the church, and a reception will follow. Interment will be in Clay Cemetery in rural Onslow, Jones County, Iowa.