Rosetta Wright

NORTHFIELD — Rosetta Wright, 93, passed away Friday, January 20, 2023, at the Care Center on the Northfield Retirement Community Campus.

To send flowers to the family of Rosetta Wright, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 26
Visitation
Thursday, January 26, 2023
9:30AM-10:20AM
Bierman Funeral Home & Crematory
1316 Division Street S.
Northfield, MN 55057
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jan 26
Funeral
Thursday, January 26, 2023
10:30AM
Bierman Funeral Home & Crematory
1316 Division Street S.
Northfield, MN 55057
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral begins.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments