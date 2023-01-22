NORTHFIELD — Rosetta Wright, 93, passed away Friday, January 20, 2023, at the Care Center on the Northfield Retirement Community Campus.
Rosetta Mae Benson was born on June 17, 1929 in Clearwater, Minnesota to Arthur and Edith Mae (Trafton) Benson. They moved to Red Wing, Minnesota shortly after she was born and Rosetta attended school there. She worked at Red Wing Pottery and Red Wing Shoe Company before marrying Raymond Wright in Red Wing in 1949. They moved to Dundas, Minnesota in 1956 and Rosetta stayed home with their daughter, Nina, and Ray worked at the lumber mill. They moved to Nelson after the lumber mill moved to Fountain City and Ray ran Ray's Mobile Gas Station. When Ray died in 1979, Rosetta took over the responsibilities of managing the Handi Mart until she retired in 1989.
Rosetta loved to fish with her cane pole and read, play seek and find puzzles or word searches, playing cards and trips to the lake. After moving to Northfield Manor in 2003, she enjoyed going camping, and going on several trips with her daughter and family. They went to Oregon, Yellowstone, an Alaskan Cruise, and several other trips. Rosetta moved to Parkview East in 2015 and recently to the Care Center in December of 2022.
She was a fun loving, kindhearted, honest and spunky woman. Rosetta loved her family and made them laugh with her quick witted response in conversations. Many people called her Granny but she had a very special relationship with her daughter, Nina. They never spoke a poor word to one another and loved each other dearly.
Rosetta is survived by her daughter, Nina Davidson of Dundas; grandchildren, Chad (Katie) Davidson of Dundas and Shari (Rick) Malecha of Northfield; great-grandchildren, Nathan, Mason, Conner and Sydney; and dear, special friends, Dick and Janie Prestidge. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray; parents, Arthur and Edith; siblings, Viola, Dorothy, Evelyn, Goldie, Harold and Gladys; and son-in-law, Ray Davidson.
We would like to send a heartfelt thank you to the staff at the Northfield Retirement Community for the kindness, care, love and support that they gave to our dear Rosetta over the years. We cannot thank you enough!
Funeral services will be at 10:30 AM, Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Bierman Funeral Home in Northfield. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service and a reception will follow. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Pepin, Wisconsin.
