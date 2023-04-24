Rosalie "Lee" Klimisch

NORTHFIELD — Rosalie "Lee" Klimisch (nee Reuter), 83, died April 21, 2023, after her brief and determined fight against cancer.

Service information

Apr 27
Visitation
Thursday, April 27, 2023
4:00PM-7:00PM
Apr 27
Rosary
Thursday, April 27, 2023
4:00PM
Apr 28
Visitation
Friday, April 28, 2023
9:30AM-10:30AM
Apr 28
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, April 28, 2023
10:30AM
