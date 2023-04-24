NORTHFIELD — Rosalie "Lee" Klimisch (nee Reuter), 83, died April 21, 2023, after her brief and determined fight against cancer.
NORTHFIELD — Rosalie "Lee" Klimisch (nee Reuter), 83, died April 21, 2023, after her brief and determined fight against cancer.
Lee is preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Margaret (Langenfeld) Reuter, and siblings Sister Evangeline, OSB; Roger; Sylvia Sultenfuss; and James. She is survived by her husband of nearly 60 years Kenneth Klimisch, sons Bruce (Mary), Kevin (Laura), Alan (Maura), David (Kris), and Thomas (Trisha); 20 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and siblings Sister Mary, OSB; Lawrence (Jackie); Charles (Deb); and Douglas (Sandy).
Lee was born in Medicine Lake, MT, and then the family moved to Hastings, MN, when she was 3. She graduated from St. Benedict's with a dual degree in Mathematics and Teaching. She married her college sweetheart in 1963 after teaching two years in the Rosemount school district. She started in the Faribault school district but quickly switched to her second career as a stay-at-home mom. Once the boys started school, she started her third career as a computer science teacher. She developed the computer science program at St. Dominic School and taught there until she retired. She also taught night school for adults and substituted in the Northfield school district.
She was active in the Mrs. Jaycees and served as president. She was honored by the US Junior Chamber of Commerce for her service as a past president. When Lee and Ken retired, they were very active at the Northfield Senior Center, where she continued to teach computer skills to seniors, as well as serving at the center in numerous roles. She and Ken traveled extensively and enjoyed an active retirement until her health situation kept them at home. Lee was a cancer survivor twice in the last 30 years and was determined to fight again. However, this time she walked into eternal life, escorted by her family and friends. Beloved sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, Lee will be missed by all.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at Church of St. Dominic Catholic Church on Friday, April 28, 2023, beginning at 10:30 AM. Visitation will be at Bierman Funeral Home on Thursday, April 27, 2023, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM with the Rosary recited at 4:00 PM. Visitation will also be one hour prior to the service in the church. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Northfield. biermanfuneralhome.com.
