Romulus Busa

NORTHFIELD — Romulus "Molong" or "Molly" Busa, age 82, passed away Saturday evening, September 24, 2022, at Timberdale Trace Memory Care in Owatonna.

Service information

Sep 30
Visitation
Friday, September 30, 2022
4:00PM-7:00PM
