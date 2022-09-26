Romulus Busa

NORTHFIELD — Romulus "Molong" or "Molly" Busa, age 82, passed away Saturday evening, September 24, 2022, at Timberdale Trace Memory Care in Owatonna.
Romulus Delloroso Busa was born April 27, 1940, in Butuan City, Philippines, to Filemon and Fidela (Delloroso) Busa. In 1966, Romulus met Elizabeth "Betsy" Boyum, who was serving in the Peace Corps. They married on August 14, 1969, at St. Joseph's Cathedral in Butuan. In 1975, Betsy along with their daughter Jenny, returned to the United States. Romulus joined them in 1976, and they made their home in Northfield. He worked in the custodial department at Carleton College for 26 years, retiring in 2003.
In the Philippines, Romulus was an entrepreneur and member of the Butuan Frontier Jaycees. In Northfield, he was a supportive uncle figure to members of the local Filipino community. He enjoyed playing poker and cribbage and was a great cook. Romulus was warm, loving, good-hearted, sociable, and funny. He will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Betsy; his daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Aaron Knopf of Shakopee; his granddaughter, Molly; his brother, Napoleon (Jane) Busa; his sisters, Edna Busa and Priscilla Curlian; and numerous, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and several siblings (Eduardo Busa, Remus Busa, Susipatro Busa, Telespora Herbers, and Natividad Gagajena).
Visitation will be held 4:00PM - 7:00PM on Friday, September 30, 2022, at the Benson & Langehough Funeral Home. A celebration of Romulus' life will be held at a later date. Interment will be in Oaklawn Cemetery, Northfield.
